An unidentified person has made an audio message alleging that a leopard and a cub were spotted in Harare in the Marlborough area yesterday evening.

Another person said the cat might have come from North of Marlborough where there are farms and forests right up to Mazowe Hotel.

But Zimparks spokesperseron Tinashe Farawo has dismissed reports as fake after noone turned up with details of the stray animals.

Below is an interesting exchange between Tinashe Farawo and a concerned resident:

Tinashe Farawo

@Zimparks would like to dismiss social media reports of a leopard allegedly spotted in Marlborough. The news is fake.

Ryan Carl

People on the ground saw the cub with their own eyes. How then is it fake news? Apparently someone was keeping them as pets. Please may someone from @Zimparks investigate and give an official statement.

Tinashe Farawo

We have been asking for the person who saw it & noone is forthcoming.

Ryan Carl

Several voice notes from people who actually saw the cub last night. Unfortunately no video or photo evidence, except for a fake photo currently circulating. Voice notes are from several eye witnesses.

Tinashe Farawo

Did you see the animal yourself? If there is anyone who saw the animal please we need information so that we can help. Where are those eyewitnesses?

Ryan Carl I have asked those who might know the person who sent the voice note to contact @Zimparks . The voice note is advising people in Marlborough not to approach the cub.. The voice note went viral but is very convincing. No idea who the actual eyewitnesses are.

Tinashe Farawo