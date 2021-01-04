William ‘Mboma’ Elliot, a Zanu PF member who recently won a party primary election ahead of a by-election for Ward 16 Chiredzi RDC has drowned in Runde River.

Mboma was driving a herd of cattle and was trying to cross the flooded river with his brother when disaster struck.

Apparently, he is not the only party official to drown, of late.

Three weeks ago, a senior Zanu-PF official from Chirumanzu District in the Midlands province drowned after he tried to cross a flooded river to cast his vote during the party’s District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

Muchato Masvinu – the District Chairperson for Chirumanzu – was allegedly swept away in the presence of his wife who watched the horror helplessly.

He tried to cross Shashe River to reach a nearest polling station to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, cases of people drowning have been recorded since the beginning of the current rain season.

The police has been on the record warning members of the public against attempting to cross flooded rivers.

-Tellzim/ Zwnews