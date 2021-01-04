Violence has erupted in Shallcross following the shooting of drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia . Two people, suspected to be behind the shooting have been beheaded and their bodies burnt on Taurus Street in Shallcross , south of Durban.

Suspected South African drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as ‘Teddy Mafia,’ has been shot in Shallcross. He died later in the hospital from gunshot wounds. Police say that Pillay has passed on in hospital.

Two other people believed to be his killers have been beheaded outside his home by a local mob.

According to a news source on the ground, police have located the second head in a plastic bag, which was chopped off one of Pillay’s alleged attackers. The other bodies and the first man’s head were set alight by the community.

Brigadier Jay Naicker explains how events unfolded in Shallcross:

Police received reports of shooting this afternoon, a large mob had gathered here, upon seeing officers they fired at the police. There was a long standoff between then and the police and we had to use public order policing unit members to disperse them and get on to the crime scene. We then interviewed family members and other people, the daughter of the violent drug dealer who lived in this house told us that he was expecting visitors. When she left the front of the building and went to the back of the house she heard gunshots when they investigated they found he had been shot, they rushed him to hospital where he later died.

Metro police spokesperson, Snr Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said the situation was volatile and urged people to avoid the area.

A video of the incident has been posted online.