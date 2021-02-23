Somizi Mhlongo recounts how he threw his jacket to a huge crowd forgetting he had loads of cash in it.

The radio star remembered the incident after Shimza shared a video of himself at a gig with Som who flung his jacket to the crowd out of excitement.

“@daftpunk One More Time is that one song that always gets my One Man Shows going!!! Thank you for serving us,” the DJ captioned the video, appreciating Daft Punk, following news of their split. As their song was what got Somizi excited.

While, Somizi commented by detailing the event that occurred in the video.

“Nkosiyam i had cash in that jacket and realized the next morning…champagne I blame u,” the media personality said.

Check out the video below:

-Fakaza News