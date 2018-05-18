Zanu PF MP battles for life in ICU

Member of Parliament for Mhondoro-Ngezi and socialite, Mike Gava, is reportedly unwell and is in Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.

Close family members confirmed that the legislator’s condition was critical.

“Mike was admitted on Tuesday and he is battling for life,” said a close family member.

The outgoing MP did not take part in the recent primary elections owing to ill health.

Gava made news headlines in 2015 when his wife Tendai Wenyika filed for divorce citing infidelity.

Their wedding in 2012 was attended by EFF leader Julius Malema who gave them a $6000 present.