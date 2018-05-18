Operation Restore Regasi comes to Masvingo

Due to overwhelming demand, ‘Operation Restore Regasi’ returns to Masvingo again, the script’s writer Charles Munganasa has said.

“We are bringing you again Operation Restore Regasi on Friday following your unanimous call. Last time, the theatre was filled to capacity, which has not been the case for a number of years,” said award winning actor.

Munganasa said the nationwide tour was successful and we are getting more requests from people across the country to replay the rib cracking play.

“Since its launch, there have been numerous calls to take it to other towns, as a way of promoting the play. We have managed to tour Harare, Gweru, Zvishavane and now we are now coming back to Masvingo,” he said.

In the play, Mike Banda plays ousted President Mugabe, with veteran actress Carol Mpofu as his wife, Grace.

Munganasa plays General Constantino Chiwenga who is now the vice President, Ngoni Chinovava features as mediator Roman Catholic Church Father Fidelis Mukonori and Dereck Mapfumo as Sibusiso Moyo who was the spokesperson of the coup plotters.