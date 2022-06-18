Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF members who gathered at the party’s Harare provincial offices this week to take stock of the current volatile situation have warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa risks losing next year’s elections if the previaling economic meltdown continues to worsen.

Zanu PF supporters say the deteriorating economic situation poses a serious threat to the ruling party’s bid to win the crucial 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, this comes as a new poll survey by Afrobarometer revealed that Mnangagwa is trailing his main rival, opposition Citizens Coaliton for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

The country’s economy is in the woods amid allegations of rampant corruption.

Critics are on record urging Mnangagwa to solve the country’s economic crisis which they say would dent his chances of winning the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa and his administration blames the country’s downfall on sanctions.

Zwnews/ Newshawks