The City of Harare’s Health Department has conducted some fumigation at Mbare Hostels (Matererini flats) following a bedbug infestation.

Apparently, second hand clothes being stored at the flats are believed to be the source.

Meanwhile, City epidemiologist Dr Michael Vere accompanied the fumigation team following a bedbug infestation, and implored residents to keep their environs clean.

And Mbare Hostels residents expressed gratitude to councils for its intervention. Some members of the community volunteered to assist in exercise.

Bed bugs are insects from the genus cimex family that feed on blood, usually at night.

Their bites can result in a number of health impacts including skin rashes, psychological effects, and allergic symptoms.

Bed bug bites may lead to skin changes ranging from small areas of redness to prominent blisters.

Zwnews