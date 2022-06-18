President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the official opening of the 30th Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe at City Sports Centre in Harare today.

The event will also be used to belatedly commemorate, the Day of the African Child which falls on 16 June every year.

The theme for the Day of the African Child (DAC) 2022 is “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy & Practice since 2013”.

The African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (Committee), established under Articles 32 and 33 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (the Charter) selected this theme for the commemoration of the DAC in 2022.

Zwnews