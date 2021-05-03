A ZANU PF member from Mashonaland Central Province, Goodman Tamuona Musariri is appearing at Bindura Magistrate Courts on charges of undermining or insulting authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Musariri was arrested in 2020 is accused of circulating messages on 3 WhatsApp groups endorsing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over leadership of ZANU PF party as President Mnangagwa lacks authority & drive to lead the ruling party and Zimbabwe.

Lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is representing Musariri, and has confirmed the case.

“We are at Bindura Magistrates Court where our lawyers Tinomuda Shoko & Paida Saurombe are representing a ZANU PF party member Goodman Tamuona Musariri whose trial is set to commence on charges of undermining or insulting authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said ZLHR.

Musariri is said to have posted messages on 3 WhatsApp groups, namely “People’s General Xi-wenga” “Zanu PF Mash Central Build Up” & “Legacy of our struggle” of which he is the Administrator.

-Zwnews