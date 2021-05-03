The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reiterated that members of the public should not keep large sums of money in homes or business premises without corresponding security measures.

The police warning comes after a robbery incident which happened on 01 May 2021, where five unidentified men stormed a School in Ruwa and captured the guard before they blasted a safe and stole over US$30 000, Nokia cellphone, Hp laptop and a Samsung TV.

Meanwhile, ZRP has further urged members of the public to verify or authenticate all property sales before payment or engage legal experts where necessary.

This follows an incident in which a Bulawayo man (41) was recently, swindled ZAR 147 600 and US$300 by a con man after he was deceived to buy a house that does not belong to him.

-Zwnews