Senators from Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) which is led by Douglas Mwonzora have vowed not to vote in support of the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2, in the Senate this Tuesday (Tomorrow the 4th of May 2021 at 2pm).

The Senators say if the Bill is not changed to meet their demands they will stop it.

Apparently, MDC-T Senators recently ripped into the Bill, saying it would create a constitutional dictatorship in the country if passed.

They rejected clauses giving too much power to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The contentious clauses include the removal of the running mate and the one giving the president power to handpick judges.

Meanwhile, the stance taken by the MDC-T Senators made the debate unique in that they differed with their counterparts in the National Assembly who few days ago voted alongside Zanu PF legislators to pass the controversial Bill.

Apparently, analysts have called on the Senate to reject the bill, saying it is not in the best interest of Zimbabweans in general.

Former deputy prime minister, Arthur Mutambara recently added his voice against the Bill.

He urged Zimbabweans to reject the Bill.

-Zwnews