Zanu PF lawyers file court papers… as ED Mnangagwa-Chamisa war continues

ZANU PF lawyers have submitted opposing papers to the MDC-Alliance application in the Constitutional Court.

Mnangagwa’s election agent Paul Mangwana said his party is ready for the challenge.

“The MDC Alliance is going to eat humble pie. Their application is not based on facts and did not comply with court rules,” he said.

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party is hopping that the Constitutional Court will throw out Nelson Chamisa’s election petition on a technicality.

Lawyers for the President-elect say Chamisa’s application to have the results set aside is almost entirely based on arguments of wrong tallying by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, and he should have demanded a recount by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission within 48 hours of results being announced as provided for by law.

There are fears that a decision to throw out the challenge without giving it full attention could plunge the country into chaos if the opposition insist they won presidential elections.