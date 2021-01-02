Newly elected Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) Secretary for Youth Affairs, David Murivha has vowed that the elected leadership will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the party’s offices located in the Midlands mining town’s central business district will no longer be a war-zone where rival party youths were characteristically involved in ceaseless running battles amid heightening divisions pitting officials in the long-ruling party.

In apparent reference to the chaotic scenes which typified the aborted Zanu PF Kwekwe Central primary elections in October last year, Murivha- who is widely known as Boss Divah in local circles- said his main mission upon assumption of office was to unite the youths and ensure that the party’s First Secretary and leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa resoundingly wins the next harmonised elections slated for 2023.

Kwekwe is also home to the 77-year old Zimbabwe strongman.

Late last year, chaos engulfed the premises housing the party’s district offices after party youths aligned to aspiring parliamentarian and miner, Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube turned violent and started accusing the presiding team of being biased towards prominent cleric and Kwekwe Central shadow MP, Kandros Mugabe.

The latter is the Archbishop of an apostolic sect known as Zvipo ZveMweya Church and is understood to have the backing of Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and the party’s national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda. On the other hand, Dhala who is the nephew of state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube, also has the backing of his uncle’s Local Government counterpart, July Moyo and former Mbizo legislator Vongaishe Mupereri.

Since the abandonment of the primary polls at the behest of Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube amid violent scenes which resulted in armed security forces firing gunshots at the district offices, the party is yet to decide on the fate of the Kwekwe Central primaries.

But, speaking to Zwnews at his Amaveni residence in Kwekwe this Saturday, Murivha said now that the equally disputed DCC elections were over, it was time for the rival camps which were fighting against each other to unite for the good of the party. Murivha said the Zanu PF Kwekwe district were neither a boxing ring nor a war-zone.

“I think there’s need for everyone in the party to just let bygones be bygones and move forward. What happened during last year’s abandoned primary elections must be buried in the past and the past must move forward as a unit,” he said.

“What actually needs to be done now is for all peace-loving comrades to unite for the betterment of the revolutionary party and I am quite sure that this is an achievable feat. Electoral contestation is not a bad thing as it is a characteristic of democracy. Zanu PF has actually proved that it is a democratic party and we are now done with the DCCs and the task at hand is uniting all the youths and this can only be achieved by the participation of all of us as teamwork is a vital cog for progress. Our focus now is on uniting the party and ensure that our President resoundingly wins the 2023 elections. In actual fact, the time for preparing for that Zanu PF victory is now,” Murivha said.

A camp aligned to Mupereri- who was vying for the chairmanship post got out-balloted by a rival camp known as Team Bishop. The newly elected Kwekwe DCC is set to assume office in two weeks time.

Editorial: Nyashadzashe Majoni

Zwnews