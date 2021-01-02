JUST IN: Hon. V.P. and Minister of Health and Child Care General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga will deliver a lockdown press statement, today, 2 January 2021, at 1830hrs to be broadcast live on ZBC online..
Chiwenga announces stiff lockdowns, main highlights
- No more than 30 people at all funerals
- Churches, Gyms, Bars, Restaurants etc banned for 30 days
- Only essential services, with only key staff allowed to open from 8am to 3pm
- Curfews from 6pm to 6am
- Mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate
- All informal business suspended for 30 days
- Kombis for public banned
- Stay at home unless buying food, medicine or going to hospital
- Only exam classes to open
- Cross border traders banned forthwith
- Air transport will not be stopped
- Covid free certificates for returning residents(48hrs)
