JUST IN: Hon. V.P. and Minister of Health and Child Care General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga will deliver a lockdown press statement, today, 2 January 2021, at 1830hrs to be broadcast live on ZBC online..

Chiwenga announces stiff lockdowns, main highlights

  • No more than 30 people at all funerals
  • Churches, Gyms, Bars, Restaurants etc banned for 30 days
  • Only essential services, with only key staff allowed to open from 8am to 3pm
  • Curfews from 6pm to 6am
  • Mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate
  • All informal business suspended for 30 days
  • Kombis for public banned
  • Stay at home unless buying food, medicine or going to hospital
  • Only exam classes to open
  • Cross border traders banned forthwith
  • Air transport will not be stopped
  • Covid free certificates for returning residents(48hrs)

 

The message below highlights the dire situation in Zimbabwe hospital as coronavirus brings things to a stand still…, hospitals are reportedly full, oxygen and  beds needed urgently: