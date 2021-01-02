JUST IN: Hon. V.P. and Minister of Health and Child Care General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga will deliver a lockdown press statement, today, 2 January 2021, at 1830hrs to be broadcast live on ZBC online..

Chiwenga announces stiff lockdowns, main highlights

No more than 30 people at all funerals

Churches, Gyms, Bars, Restaurants etc banned for 30 days

Only essential services, with only key staff allowed to open from 8am to 3pm

Curfews from 6pm to 6am

Mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate

All informal business suspended for 30 days

Kombis for public banned

Stay at home unless buying food, medicine or going to hospital

Only exam classes to open

Cross border traders banned forthwith

Air transport will not be stopped

Covid free certificates for returning residents(48hrs)

The message below highlights the dire situation in Zimbabwe hospital as coronavirus brings things to a stand still…, hospitals are reportedly full, oxygen and beds needed urgently: