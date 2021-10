The ruling party ZANU-PF is holding an ordinary session of its Politburo this morning.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to deliberate on a number of issues including illegal sanctions.

This comes at the time, the United Nations special envoy is in the country to assess the impact of the sanctions on human rights.

Also expected on the agenda is the matter of by-elections.

In a notice to all members, ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu said all should be seated by 09:45.

Zwnews