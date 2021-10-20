Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance views yesterday’s attack on its leader Nelson Chamisa as an “assassination attempt” and will hold a press conference at midday over it.

Meanwhile, Political scientist Ibbo Mandaza says assassination attempts on main opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa show that “the crisis in Zimbabwe cannot be resolved through elections”. Elections “will only yield more violence and even another coup…”

Mandaza has dismissed the idea of a government of national unity (GNU) being touted by “national dialogue merchants”.

He says the only sustainable solution is the formation of a National Transitional Authority (NTA) “if we want to avoid history repeating itself in Zimbabwe”.

