President Emmerson Mnangagwa has distanced his party Zanu PF from allegations that it is involved in the creation of internal fissures within opposition parties and their program of recalling each other from Parliament.

Mnangagwa said his party has nothing to do with the confusion in the opposition parties.

He was responding to claims that ZANU-PF is causing confusion in the opposition so that it can capitalise on the situation and strengthen itself.

Addressing the people in Pfupajena Stadium and Mnangagwa preached peace and unity, emphasizing that people should desist from violence, adding the Zimbabwe wants peaceful elections so that it grows.

He also instructed that mining companies around Chegutu that have been threatening to remove people from their residences should immediately stop doing so, adding that there are no negotiations on that issue.

Zwnews