ZANU-PF has distanced itself from what it calls fake news going rounds alleging that the party is lobbying for the disbandment of mini-skirts & trousers for women.

The party says the ‘fake news’ has been traced to an NGO allied to the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance.

This follows after there has been rumours that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was set to ban women from wearing trousers and mini skirts in public starting from Monday.

According to reports this came after ZANUP-PF allegedly showed intentions to that effect.

Yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana rubbished the reports saying women have always been wearing trousers even during the liberation struggle.

-Zwnews