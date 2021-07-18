Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has taken a swipe at Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana for defending corruption accused deputy Minister Tino Machakaire who reportedly just bought a vehicle worth over US$700 000.

Mangwana blasted Zimbabweans saying they hate rich people, all because they themselves are failures.

“I see some have made it their pastime to hate the rich among us. I think Some hate the rich because their success is an indictment on their own failures.

“Success does not transfer to us just because we don’t wish it on anyone else. Let’s not be a country that haunts its well-offs,” says Mangwana.

However, Chin’ono says Mangwana should not speak like that, adding that the media has the right to probe public office bearers for transparency.

“Zimbabweans don’t hate the rich!

“They hate the methods used to amass wealth by corrupt and politically connected people like Kuda Tagwirei! You should not criminalize media for demanding accountability.

“Government contracts must be transparent because it is public money,” says Chin’ono.

Mangwana also implied that the media should not question such wealthy people adding that Machakaire declared his riches before Parliament.

In response Chin’ono said:

“Now that the Government spokesperson has defended Tino Machakaire and said that he declared his wealth, the media must demand to see the declaration that he made, and juxtapose it against what is out there. Government officials must be transparent in their business dealings.”

At one point ZANU-PF youths accused Machakaire of corruption.

Machakaire, at one time he denied Tendai Biti quorum to probe Tagwirei when he appeared before Public Accounts Parliamentary Committee chaired by Biti at the time.

Zimlive reported it:

“Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei has found a way of avoiding appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee after his side-kick and Zanu PF MP Tinomudaishe Machakaire pursuaded Zanu PF colleagues on committee to deny chairman Tendai Biti a quorum by walking out.”

-Zwnews