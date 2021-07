South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are playing Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in the COSAFA Cup Final.

The match is getting into extra time after having hit the full time mark at nil all.

If the match ends like that, then penalties would have to be taken to decide the champions.

Meanwhile, should the Lions of Teranga win, they would become the first team outside the SADC region to lift the cup.

Senegal are participating in this cup as inivited guests.

-Zwnews

Starting line ups: