Zanu-PF District Coordination Committee elections have started in all districts in Mash Central.

About 403 candidates are contesting and voting is being done in 273 centres across the province.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Cecilia Paradza who is presiding over the elections said voting has started peacefully.

She said a mix up of ballot papers which was experienced in Shamva has been corrected and the voting process continued peacefully.

Politburo members Cdes Josiah Hungwe, Cain Mathema and Cde July Moyo have come to monitor the elections.

Meanwhile, DCC elections have stirred the old factional wound in the former liberation party.

Few weeks ago violent clashes erupted in Kwekwe where property was damaged.

Party cadres, accused the district party leadership of trying to impose candidates and instigated violent acts at all party polling stations, including stoning parked vehicles at the party district headquarters.

-Zwnews

