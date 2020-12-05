ZANU PF Secretary for Administration and former Minister Obert Mpofu and wife Sikhanyisiwe have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

CDE Mpofu and wife started showing signs of COVID as they had persistent coughing sweating and feeling a mild headache.

This is the second time, Cde Mpofu has encountered a struggle with the disease, the first time Mpofu was the first to be admitted into a Bulawayo hospital with symptoms of COVID 19.

His wife exhibited the same symptoms snd was rushed to the hospital several hours later. Cde Mpofu’s phone is not being answered and his PA only known as Dummie refused to speak to the press.

Cde Mpofu is an Seventh Day Adventist member and and a businessman. He is currently the secretary of Administration in ZANU PF.

In August this year, Mpofu and the ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, who are both members of the Politburo, were quarantined after they visited Tanzania. Mpofu was part of a delegation that attended the conference for global political parties where he was representing ZANU PF.

Speaking from Nyamandlovu, where he was in self-quarantine at the time, Mpofu said:”It is not easy to stay away from the people you love, but when you love them that much, you keep your distance for their safety. I tested negative on arrival and I am waiting for a second test after eight days.

The Minister of Health who is the vice president Cde Constatine Chiwenga could not be reached for comment.

A pastor from the Seventh day Adventist Church said “ we will be praying for cde Mpofu. With God nothing is impossible. Mpofu will bounce back.”

Dr Matimbe in United Kingdom said “The recovery rate of the COVID 19 is very good, the world has seen over ninety percent recovery. This gives us hope that Mpofu will recover, its only his weight which might be a challenge but taking the case on the round Cde Mpofu is likely going to pull through.”

