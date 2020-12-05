News reaching this publication is that senior ZBC TV reporter Janet Munyaka has died.

She is reported to have succumbed to the Covid-19.

According to reports, Munyaka died on Saturday evening after being rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, she becomes the latest media personality to die of coronavirus.

This follows the death of another journalist, Zororo Makamba in March.

Makamba became the first person in Zimbabwe to die of coronavirus.

-Zwnews

