Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), has confessed that it is afraid of losing the much anticipated elections to be held next week.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not clear after being asked several times by journalists if ZANU PF was going to accept election results in case the opposition wins.

“We don’t dream about losing.

“In fact we are afraid of losing, that is why we have beenworking so hard trying to convince the electors to vote for us.

“We have been courting investors because we are afraid of losing.

“We cannot lose elections because there are comrades who sacrificed their lives for the ruling party. We don’t think about losing, winning is our DNA.”

Apparently, main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is leaving nothing to chance, criss-crossing rural areas which were previously viewed as ZANU PF strongholds.

Over the years the ruling party has allegedly been winning based on rural areas which were no-go places for the opposition.

In 2018, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa narrowly defeated Chamisa amid vote rigging claims.

Chamisa dragged Mnangagwa to court over results, but he lost the case with the court citing that he failed to produce evidence to support his claims.

Zwnews