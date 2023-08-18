The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a certain security company cash-in-transit offices in Thorngroove West, Bulawayo, on 16/08/23 at around 1220 hours.

According to police, two men who had gone to the cash-in-transit offices to collect cash for banking were attacked by two male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while using a white Honda Fit vehicle.

The suspects snatched a satchel which had US$122 598-00 and sped off in their get-away vehicle.

Cases of individuals and businesses losing large amounts of money and valuable property to armed robbers have been cause for concern for law enforcement agencies.

In worst instances, precious lives have been lost and in some cases victims are wounded in the process.

According to the police, most of the break-ins and cash-in-transit heists are “an inside job”. With criminals getting tip-offs before they pounce.

