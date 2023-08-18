URBAN grooves pioneer, Kuchinei Chatsama, yesterday opened up on how she lost US$4000 to scammers in a botched kitchen utensils deal.

The social media commentator shared a 2017 memory of a man she accused of duping her when she was still a hustler.

Only identified as Godfrey Macheso, Kuchinei narrated how she lost cash to the man she considered “my brother”.

Although she didn’t recover the money, at least according to her post, Kuchinei got the sympathy of her fans.

Following her post, some of the people who claimed to be the victims of the suspected fraudster, opened up on how they lost cash to Godfrey.

Kuchinei, who rose to fame with the songs Nyembesi and Ndakangomirira Iwewe, at the heart of the urban grooves craze, wrote:

“And this guy then went on to scam me of about US$4000. Treated you as a brother. He introduced me to a certain line of work. Muchaziva paye when I was selling pots. I would fly to SA and come back nebus.

“Akandivaraidza hake until I got so comfortable. So I ended up not going, I would tell my friend who kept my money to give him money iye ozotumira stuff.”

Kuchinei indicated that she was now aware that she was dealing with a crook.

“Aona kuti I have built trust, n***a then stole my money and made up stories… tried talking to his girl anonzi Olga.

“She acted confused, only to then admit but said they were not together anymore, nyamba it was Godfrey wacho responding.”

She added: “I suffered from that day. Did I not sink? I ended up going to live kumusha.

“Godfrey, I too owe people but I did not steal from them. Dai ukawana mubayiro wako wakaenzana newe.

“Uchinyepa kuti une cancer pamusoro pazvo.”

