Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF is currently in a virtual seminar with the Communist Party of China.

Attending are Politburo Members Chris Mutsvangwa, Dr Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Dr David Parirenyatwa, Tendai Chirau, Members of Parliament and Women’s league national secretary for transport and welfare Musa Ncube as well as Party Directors.

The seminar is based on common prosperity and a shared future that includes topics like strategies for poverty eradication among the populace.

Zwnews