President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived for the launching of the Verify Engineering (Pvt) Ltd VE Gases Acetylene plant at Feruka, in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Upon his arrival, Mnangagwa toured the Acetylene Gas Plant and unveiled plaque.

Verify Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is a wholly Government owned private limited company, formed in April 2005 under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Verify Engineering is a technology innovator and provider in the world of petrochemicals and corresponding engineering support that aims at contributing to the broader national industrialization agenda through commercialization of various technologies.

This is in line with the vision of the Ministry to focus on heritage-based science and technology innovations in order to help turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

