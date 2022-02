ZANU PF candidate for the upcoming Hse of Assembly By-election for Kambuzuma Constituency Oscar Nyamunokora and Local Council candidate Taurai Jimu met Kambuzuma residents of section 3 and handed over electricity cables, following theft of copper cables in the area.

The meeting also discussed ways of safekeeping electricity infrastructure in the area.

The move by the two Party leaders will go a long way in ensuring restoration of electricity for the Kambuzuma residents.