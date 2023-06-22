ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna was beaten up at Chinhoyi Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Supporters for Farai Chigavazira, who defeated Nduna in the primary elections, attacked him.

Nduna says he was there for legal case, however Chigavazira’s supporters thought he was there to file nomination papers and they attacked him.

Apparently, 3 ZANU PF members went independent in Masvingo Province (Gutu East, Gutu West and Mwenezi West).

In Gutu East, George Vhengere’s decision to go independent came after the party disqualified him after winning the primaries.

