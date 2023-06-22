Peter Vowles has been appointed the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Zimbabwe with effect from September 2023.

He succeeds Melanie Robinson.

Vowles worked as a teacher in Zimbabwe from 1992 to 1993. He has also served in the UK foreign service and the World Bank.

Vowles CV

2022 to Present FCDO, Transformation Director

2021 to 2022 Myanmar, Head of Mission, British Embassy

2018 to 2021 FCDO (formerly Department for International Development), Director Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories

2016 to 2018 Nairobi, DFID Country Director, British High Commission

2013 to 2016 DFID, Head of Programme Delivery

2010 to 2013 Kinshasa, Deputy DFID Country Director, British Embassy

2007 to 2010 New Delhi, Head of Global Partnerships, British High Commission

2006 to 2007 Kabul, Governance and Security Team Leader, British Embassy

2005 to 2006 Mott MacDonald, Health and Development Consultant

2003 to 2005 Dhaka, Population & Health Programme Director, British High Commission

2002 to 2003 Bangladesh, World Bank Health Adviser

2000 to 2002 National Health Service, Management Training Scheme

1999 to 2000 Raleigh International, Head of Projects

1996 to 1999 Zimbabwe, Policy and Programme Manager, Students Partnership Worldwide

1992 to 1993 Zimbabwe, Teacher, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture

