ZANU PF Chimurenga district chairman in Mazowe, Eddie Chanetsa died on Friday after mistaking poison for alcohol.

An official told Bulawayo news that he died at Howard Hospital where he had been rushed after consuming poison.

“I can confirm a sad incident in our district where Chanetsa mistook animal chemical that he had sought from neighbours for alcohol,” the official said.

“He was drinking small illicit beers so he put the chemical in a bottle of beer and on his way home he drank the chemical thinking it was beer, he was rushed to Howard Hospital where he died upon admission.”

He is set to be buried today in Chiweshe.

