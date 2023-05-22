Image: Bulawayo 24

Several people reportedly died last night when a Kwekwe-bound Honda Fit was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux near Kwekwe yesterday.

According to eye witnesses the Honda Fit was coming from Gokwe.

When the media contacted the police, the authorities could not give much information saying investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police police is on record calling on motorists to take it easy on the roads.

Most accidents have been attributed to human error.

To make matters worse the country’s roads are in bad shape.

Zwnews