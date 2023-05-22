President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for Egypt to attend the 58th Annual meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the 49th Meetings of the African Development Fund (ADF).

The meetings will be held under the theme “Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.”

Africa’s leaders are increasing efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

This is critical to protecting the world’s most vulnerable countries, many of which are in Africa.

At the 58th AfDB annual meetings, the Bank’s governors, executive directors, African leaders and development partners will discuss strategies to

mobilize private investment to meet Africa’s urgent climate change adaptation and mitigation goals.

The African Development Fund is the concessional arm of the Bank Group.

InfoMinZw