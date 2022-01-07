After suing the South African Government & insulting the Home Affairs Minister, Dr Motsoaledi, by ZANU-PF activists Rutendo Matinyarare and Simba Chitando have exposed Zimbabweans with dodgy visas to arrest and deportation according to South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela.

Monyela has warned, urging those in the said brackets to sleep with one eye open:

“Bizzare threat. Anyone who is in SA illegally/fraudulently shud sleep with 1 eye open. @HomeAffairsSA is reviewing all permits & visas issued since 2004…Permanent Residence, Corporate & Business visas, Study & Critical skills, Citizenship by naturalisation etc. Expect action!”

Zimbabwe and South Africa is entangled in an undeclared diplomatic war.

SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who fled from their own country is search of greener pastures.

Most of these crossed the borders using illegal means.

Zwnews