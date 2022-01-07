Movement for Democratic Change Alliance youth activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has finally been released after being put in detention for more than 9 months.

The High Court has granted him $20,000 bail on the last of his pending criminal cases.

His lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku was a happy man after securing bail for Haruzivishe at the Harare High Court.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who was in court as two judges ended his nearly 10-month incarceration expressed joy.

Haruzivishe has been in custody after his arrest last year on allegations that the wanted to incite public revolt.

Meanwhile, his arrest and detention was viewed as political persecution.

Zwnews