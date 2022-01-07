President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Kwekwe, Midlands for a double-barrelled programme, firstly, the traditional National Clean-Up Campaign- the first in the year – and secondly an inaugural distribution of cattle for the youths-in-the-Economy which he promised late last year.

Through the latter programme, the Second Republic seeks to insert the youths into the economy for their empowerment.

Meanwhile, the President made a declaration in 2018 that every first Friday of the month be a National clean up day.

This has seen to an improvement in the awareness of the citizenry against littering.

