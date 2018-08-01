Update: Zanu-PF Win 155 Parliament Seats, Zimbabwe House of Assembly Results..ZEC Latest..

ZANU-PF wins a two-thirds majority

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has won the majority of seats in parliament after sweeping rural constituencies by huge margins, ZEC has announced.

The Emmerson Mnangagwa led party has got 155 seats in the 210-member National Assembly, while the opposition MDC Alliance took 53.

MDC Alliances alleges that results are fake and not a true reflection of what actually transpired.

Two seats were taken by an independent candidate and the National Patriotic Front(NPF) in Norton and Kwekwe respectively.

Among notable winners is Energy Mutodi a staunch ally of Emmerson Mnangagwa during the Mugabe days. MDC-Alliance leader’s young brother Starman Chamisa won in Mbare.

Here is a breakdown of Zimbabwe Parliamentary Seats by province:

Midlands

Zanu PF – 22

MDC Alliance – 5

NPF – 1

Masvingo

Zanu PF – 25

MDC Alliance – 1

Mashonaland West

Zanu PF – 18

MDC Alliance – 3

Independent – 1

Manicaland

Zanu PF – 19

MDC Alliance – 7

Matabeleland South

Zanu PF – 12

MDC Alliance – 1

Matabeleland North

Zanu PF – 8

MDC Alliance – 5

Harare

Zanu PF – 0

MDC Alliance – 26

Bulawayo

Zanu PF – 1

MDC Alliance – 11

Mashonaland Central

Zanu PF – 18

MDC Alliance – 0

Mashonaland East

Zanu PF – 21

MDC Alliance – 2