BREAKING: SADC say Zim 2018 Elections Free and Fair

HARARE: The SADC Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe today announced the 2018 harmonised elections were not only peaceful, but were in line with the revised SADC Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

In its recommendations, it asked the electoral body ZEC to avail the final voters’ roll to all parties within reasonable time.

The regional body also queried why there is little participation by women in the electoral process.

Recognising issues raised by the opposition, the SADC team recommended amendment of the Electoral Act to comply with the Constitution and access to the state controlled media by all contestants and political parties.