Zimbabwean viewers using popular South African free-to-air satellite TV provider OpenView have been plunged into panic mode after the giant said it has taken a decision to block decoders that are outside their host nation.

OpenView offers a range of channels like eTV, SABC, and France 24, among others. It has become popular since South African authorities blocked pirate decoders from broadcasting free-to-air channels about a decade ago.

In a statement to Techzim following recent social media reports claiming the free-to-air satellite TV provider was moving to block its service outside South Africa, OpenView said

Currently, Openview has a license to only operate in South Africa. Meaning, we are not authorized to extend our service outside the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

We are hoping to expand to other African countries at a later stage, but at this point, we are more focused on growing our South African Viewership. For now, we have taken a decision to block decoders being used outside our legal jurisdiction.

Zwnews