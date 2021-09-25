Zambians have made fun of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for winning a best TV station award at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) recently while it had no other broadcasting stations to complete with.

ZBC-TV which is the only TV station in Zimbabwe was awarded the accolade at the ZITF and upon hearing the news, Zambians took it to Facebook to mock the station.

“ZBC won the award against which other TV stations?” One Zambian asked.

“It competed against itself and won,” said another.