Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu has acquitted 9 Masvingo Residents Forum members who were on trial for allegedly protesting against poor service delivery by Masvingo City Council.

The Forum members were arrested in April & charged with participating in a gathering with intention to cause violence.

They were represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the government of Zimbabwe has a reputation of arresting activists, saying they paint the country in bad colour.

Over the years, trade union leaders have been arrested for protesting against poor working conditions for their members.

In some instances, they are abducted by suspected state agents, with the government professing ignorance.

At some point the state said activists fake abductions.

Zwnews