The Zambian youths have given their Zimbabwean counterparts tips on how to defeat ZANU-PF in the 2023 elections.

Apparently, Zambian youths were instrumental in the 2021 elections that saw the fall of the then ruling party, the Patriotic Front led by Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, the Zambian youths say they are willing to assist the Zimbabwean youths understand their role in achieving change in 2023 and the steps that they have to take.

