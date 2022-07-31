The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 29 July 2022 at the 54km peg along Harare –Masvingo road.

A haulage truck with four occupants on board was side swiped with an excavator with two people on board resulting in both vehicles falling in Mupfure River.

One person managed to swim to the shore while the other five drowned. On 30 July 2022, Police from SubAqua retrieved two bodies of the victims from the river. The body of the other victim is still trapped in the haulage truck while two others are still missing.

Meanwhile, police in Gutu is investigating a murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on 30/07/22 after he was struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village on 28/07/22.

The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect.

Zwnews