Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema promotes his jailer Kuyomba Bwalya who acted professionally to become the new Correctional Services deputy commissioner-general.

Hichilema said despite Bwalya working under a brutal regime and brutal orders at the time he still maintained professionalism.

He said police officers should not abuse people in the name of carrying out orders, but should always discharge their duties professionally.

Speaking while swearing him in, HH told Bwalya that he has not been promoted in order to seek revenge, but to teach others professionalism.

During former President Edgar Lungu’s reign, Hichilema was put in jail more often.

Lungu wanted to neutralise Hichilema’s popularity, and even promised to arrest him had he (Lungu) won the election.

Zwnews