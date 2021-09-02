Zimbabwe’s main platinum producer Zimplats says all its staff members are now vaccinated.

“It is pleasing to note that post year end, the Group achieved 100% Covid-19 vaccination for its employees and contractors,” said the company.

Meanwhile, the country is planning to vaccinate at least 10 million out of the estimated population of 15 million.

COVID-19 update: As at 01 September 2021, Zimbabwe had 124 960 confirmed cases.

These include 113 527 recoveries and 4 438 deaths To date, a total of 2 615 533 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

