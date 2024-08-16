Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has attended the Southern African Development Community SADC Troika Summit online.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“The President of Zambia, HE President Hakainde Hichilema, who is the outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, is participating virtually.”

“President is currently attending the SADC Troika Summit currently happening in Harare.

“The President is attending via online attendance from Lusaka!!!,” said Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe.

Zwnews