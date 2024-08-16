Image- InfoZimZw

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola together with his wife, Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço are now in Harare.

They arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport moments ago for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

President Lourenço is the outgoing Chairperson of SADC and he will handover the Chairmanship to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, at the Summit set for this Saturday.

The other SADC leaders who are expected in the country today include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Fillipe Nyusi among others.

Meanwhile, for some, this year’s summit has stirred interest and dismay in equal measures in that reports are that some of the leaders have boycotted attending the event.

Zwnews