Zambia have the opportunity to prove it has what it takes to turn the tables around when they square off against Algeria in the TOTAL 2021 (to be played in 2022) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match. Chipolopolo host the Desert Foxes at National Heroes stadium, Lusaka, in a 21:00hours kick-off to face off against Djamel Belmadi’s side that is unbeaten in 22 matches. The match will be live on ZNBC TV 1. The Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic led technical bench has all the ammunition needed to be employed in tonight’s battle, where a win will take the Chipolopolo to six points and keep alive the chances of qualifying to the continental showpiece. Who will make the staring 11 in today’s lineups? Micho has a deep line-up and will choose who starts between the sticks with South Africa-based goal-minder Cyril Chibwe, Green Eagles’ Allan Chibwe and his Kabwe Warriors’ counterpart Lameck Siame all available for selection. In defence, Kabaso Chongo, Adrian Chama, Luka Banda and Benedict Chepeshi are some of the players available for the first eleven while it will be exciting to see which midfield work force starts with Enock Mwepu, Clatous Chota Chama, Larry Bwalya, Rodrick Kabwe, Lubambo Musonda, Nathan Sinkala, Collins Sikombe, Amity Shamende and Spencer Sautu all hungry to represent the country at the biggest stage. Current Red Bull Salzburg top scorer Patson Daka is expected to lead the Chipolopolo with Moses Phiri, Gamphani Lungu and Augustine Mulenga all available.

Zambia Vs Algeria Match Details

Date: 25 March 2021 Kick-off: 21:00hours Live on ZNBC TV 1

Next: Battle of Zambezi Part 2, Zambia vs Zimbabwe

Zambia’s next assignment after the Algeria encounter will be an away fixture against Zimbabwe on Monday. Zimbabwe will qualify today if they win in Botswana and Zambia fail to get three points in their home match against Algeria.

Zambia Full Squad for Algeria Match

Zambia Goalkeepers Against Algeria

Mwenya Chibwe

Allan Chibwe

Lameck Siame Zambia Defenders Against Algeria

Tandi Mwape

Kabaso Chongo

Clement Mulashi

Adrian Chama

Luka Banda

Golden Mafwenta

Dominic Chanda

Benedict Chepeshi

Zachariah Chilongozi Zambia Midfielders Against Algeria

Lubambo Musonda

Clatus Chota Chama

Rodrick Kabwe

Enock Mwepu

Rally Bwalya

Nathan Sinkala

Paul Katema

Spencer Sautu

Benson Sakala

Francis Zulu

Collins Sikombe Zambia Strikers Against Algeria Patson Daka

Moses Phiri

Gamphani Lungu

Augustine Mulenga

Amity Shamende

Algeria squad for Zambia match

Will Algeria do do Zambia a favour? The Desert Foxes will be playing a formality match the National Heroes Stadium on matchday five of the 2021 Cameroon AFCON qualifiers having already sealed their qualification with three wins and one draw BUT they have something very important to fight for, an unbeaten run stretching from as far back as 2018.

Note: England based players including Riyad Mahrez will not be in the team