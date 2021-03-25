Zambia have the opportunity to prove it has what it takes to turn the tables around when they square off against Algeria in the TOTAL 2021 (to be played in 2022) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match.
Chipolopolo host the Desert Foxes at National Heroes stadium, Lusaka, in a 21:00hours kick-off to face off against Djamel Belmadi’s side that is unbeaten in 22 matches.
The match will be live on ZNBC TV 1.
The Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic led technical bench has all the ammunition needed to be employed in tonight’s battle, where a win will take the Chipolopolo to six points and keep alive the chances of qualifying to the continental showpiece.
Who will make the staring 11 in today’s lineups?
Micho has a deep line-up and will choose who starts between the sticks with South Africa-based goal-minder Cyril Chibwe, Green Eagles’ Allan Chibwe and his Kabwe Warriors’ counterpart Lameck Siame all available for selection.
In defence, Kabaso Chongo, Adrian Chama, Luka Banda and Benedict Chepeshi are some of the players available for the first eleven while it will be exciting to see which midfield work force starts with Enock Mwepu, Clatous Chota Chama, Larry Bwalya, Rodrick Kabwe, Lubambo Musonda, Nathan Sinkala, Collins Sikombe, Amity Shamende and Spencer Sautu all hungry to represent the country at the biggest stage.
Current Red Bull Salzburg top scorer Patson Daka is expected to lead the Chipolopolo with Moses Phiri, Gamphani Lungu and Augustine Mulenga all available.
Zambia Vs Algeria Match Details
Date: 25 March 2021
Kick-off: 21:00hours
Live on ZNBC TV 1
Next: Battle of Zambezi Part 2, Zambia vs Zimbabwe
Zambia’s next assignment after the Algeria encounter will be an away fixture against Zimbabwe on Monday. Zimbabwe will qualify today if they win in Botswana and Zambia fail to get three points in their home match against Algeria.
Zambia Full Squad for Algeria Match
Zambia Goalkeepers Against Algeria
Mwenya Chibwe
Allan Chibwe
Lameck Siame
Zambia Defenders Against Algeria
Tandi Mwape
Kabaso Chongo
Clement Mulashi
Adrian Chama
Luka Banda
Golden Mafwenta
Dominic Chanda
Benedict Chepeshi
Zachariah Chilongozi
Zambia Midfielders Against Algeria
Lubambo Musonda
Clatus Chota Chama
Rodrick Kabwe
Enock Mwepu
Rally Bwalya
Nathan Sinkala
Paul Katema
Spencer Sautu
Benson Sakala
Francis Zulu
Collins Sikombe
Zambia Strikers Against Algeria
Patson Daka
Moses Phiri
Gamphani Lungu
Augustine Mulenga
Amity Shamende
Algeria squad for Zambia match
Will Algeria do do Zambia a favour? The Desert Foxes will be playing a formality match the National Heroes Stadium on matchday five of the 2021 Cameroon AFCON qualifiers having already sealed their qualification with three wins and one draw BUT they have something very important to fight for, an unbeaten run stretching from as far back as 2018.
Note: England based players including Riyad Mahrez will not be in the team